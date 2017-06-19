President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday vowed to provide a P50-billion fund to support the education of the children of government troopers before his term ends.

"As I told you before, I will try to see that your children- you don't have to be dead or alive, there will be money to support all your children to school," Duterte told the soldiers during his visit to the 4th Infantry Division Advance Command Post in Brgy. Bancasi, Butuan City

This was his first public appearance since he skipped the Independence Day rites at Rizal Park, Manila on Monday.

"I am looking for that billion, I have a P20 billion target. By the end of my term as the President of this government, if I can have P50 billion trust fund- the Central Bank will run it, no other," he added.

He also said as long as the money is kept and no one is using it, "that would be enough to sustain the education of your children."

"For those children of yours- ours- who want to be educated, you will not have a problem. I promise you, I will have that P50 billion before I step down as the President of this Republic," he said.

"And I know, I know what is in your head, always your family. That's where I will start my program for your families," he said, adding that later on, the government could also provide livelihood for the soldiers' wives.

The president reiterated his gratitude and support towards the Filipino soldiers. (Ella Dionisio/DMS)