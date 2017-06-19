Suspected members of New People's Army attacked and robbed a municipal police station in Iloilo City Sunday morning.

Initial report from Iloilo Provicial Police Office said at around 11am, more or less 50 communist rebels raided Maasin Police Station and took several firearms and a police patrol car.

Police said the armed group took eight M16 armalite rifles, four glock 9mm pistol, five handheld radios, one base radio, P25,000 cash, two laptops, pieces of jewelries and the Toyota Hilux patrol car of the said station.

It was reported that the suspects put in jail the duty officers.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Maasin mayor Maraino Malones condemned the act for disrespecting the authorities and creating fear and anxiety among the citizens. Ella Dionisio/DMS