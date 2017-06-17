The Armed Forces of the Philippines reiterated on Friday the importance of placing the whole of Mindanao under martial law amid the decision soon of the Supreme Court on the petitions against it.

In the "Mindanao Hour" briefing, Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, military spokesman, said the AFP did not want to preempt the high court's decision.

However, he said, "right now, things are working to our advantage because we don’t have to line up to get search warrants or arrest warrants. And that’s a very important consideration."

With the declaration of martial law and suspending the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao, authorities could effect arrest or search without warrant. But they have to file the charges before the court within three days against an arrested individual, otherwise, he should be released.

"Among others, that’s the only key advantage that we will have. And that’s a very important advantage because in the whole of Mindanao, if suspicious people or persons are seen to be aiding the rebellion, then necessary actions can be taken immediately," Padilla said.

But in the event the Supreme Court would junk martial law proclamation, he said the government troopers would continue to go after the suspected terrorists in Mindanao.

"Military operations will continue, and we will work within the parameters provided by law," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23 and this will be effective for 60 days, citing the invasion and rebellion by the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group in Marawi City.

But some quarters have been questioning before the high tribunal the factual basis of the imposition of martial law in entire Mindanao and the failure of Congress to hold a joint session to discuss the matter.

The Supreme Court had conducted oral arguments on the issue. Celerina Monte/DMS