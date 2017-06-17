Two Abu Sayyaf Group members were killed in a law enforcement operation in Tawi-Tawi last Thursday, military said on Friday.

Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said based on initial report, the police and military forces neutralized the two terrorists at the vicinity of Attubig Tanah, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi at around 9pm.

She said the government forces were conducting law enforcement operation against the remnants of the group under deceased Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Abraham Hamid when they encountered the militants.

Hamid Mohammad and Altasil Lakbaoin were killed in a firefight when they resisted the arresting authorities, she said.

“Law enforcement support operations are continuously being launched by the Task Force, in coordination with the police and the local government, to preempt illegal activities in the province,” Petinglay said.

At least 83 Abu Sayyaf members were killed in the all-out military campaign against terrorism in Western Mindanao since January 1. Of this number, 14 were killed in Basilan, 62 in Sulu, and seven in Tawi-Tawi. Robina Asido/DMS