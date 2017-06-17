The Philippine military rescued a Vietnamese crewman who was able to escape from his Abu Sayyaf abductors in Basilan on Friday.

Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said Hoang Vo, 28, a crew member of MV Royal 16, was recovered by operating troops at the Sumisip-Ungkaya Pukan Complex, following an airstrike launched against the group of Furudji Indama in Basilan at around 8:30am.

“Vo escaped from the hands of the Abu Sayyaf members, who dispersed due to the airstrike and artillery fires delivered by the troops,” she said.

Joint Task Force Basilan commander Col. Juvymax Uy said Vo has a wound on his back.

“We continually put pressure to these remaining bandits in order to force them to surrender or release their victims,” he said.

Petinglay said the victim was given medical attention and was in stable condition.

The extremist Abu Sayyaf Group seized Vo, who is a resident of Nghe An, off Sibago Island in Basilan on November 11, 2016.

Petinglay said based on military record the Abu Sayyaf has been holding 26 captives, 21 of them in Sulu and five others in Basilan.

“Vo was held, along with five other Vietnamese nationals, by the Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf members,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS