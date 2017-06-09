まにら新聞ウェブ

6月9日のまにら新聞から

BPI says “clients may now access electronic channels”

Bank of the Philippine Islands said Thursday evening that "clients may now access our electronic channels."

Electronic channels refer to ATMs, internet banking and mobile banking, BPI said.

In an email, BPI said it expects "an initially high volume of transactions" which could result in "traffic-related difficulties in accessing online and mobile channels."

"But we anticipate this to normalize very soon," said BPI.

BPI's online services suffered a glitch nationwide on Wednesday as clients complained that their bank balances were incorrect. The bank said these services became normal on Wednesday night but faced with complaints on Thursday, BPI had to deactivate temporarily its electronic channels. DMS