A Japanese and five others were charged with the murder of two Japanese before the Provincial Prosecutors Office of Puerto Princesa, police said Thursday.

In a memorandum, Palawan Provincial Police Director Senior Superintendent Gabriel Lopez said the case for double murder was filed against the suspects, namely Hiroyuki Nagahama, Reynante Ladampa, Alias Jovis Vizcarra, Alias Bando, Alias Jhun and Alias Tatan Anicete last June 4.

The investigation was prompted by a report that Japanese Itani Masaru and Arai Yoshino left GMG Hotel in Coron on May 30 but failed to return, Lopez said.

Michael Suangco, Aladin Mohameran and Ladamba confessed to police that Nagahama ordered the two Japanese killed. The trio, according to a police report on Juine 2, claimed the two Japanese were shot dead in seashore of west Galoc, Coron.

“Victims were allegedly cut into pieces by said group and threw to the sea water of the said place,” the police report said. DMS