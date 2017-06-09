The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) revealed that “more than 200” personalities were included in the lists of names with arrest orders by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

“The two lists, I cannot recall the number but I think it’s about more than 200 names,” AFP Chief of Staff and martial law implementer General Eduardo Ano said in a television interview Thursday.

“I think there is, it’s a combination of names of politicians, private citizens, members of the Maute, the leaders,. So these are two lists and we are actually implementing the servicing of this arrest warrant to these people,” he added.

The first arrest order was issued on May 29 while the second one was issued on June 5, 2017.

Ano confirmed that the owner of a house where the Maute Brothers and Isnilon Hapilon planned the attack in Marawi City as shown in a video footage that was recovered by the military is in the list.

“We have already identified the owner of the house but I’d rather not reveal the identity,” he said. “Yes, he is included in the list,” he added.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, did not give details about the list but he noted Lorenzana, the martial law administrator, has issued names of personalities involved in rebellion and need to be arrested.

Padilla mentioned that these include Cayamora Maute, father of the Maute brothers, who are among the leaders of the group that attacked and occupy some parts of Marawi City.

It can be recalled President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao last May 23 after the terrorist group attacked the city on the same day. Robina Asido/DMS