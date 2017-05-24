The Philippine National Police (PNP) assures the public they see no threat in security on Tuesday following the bombing incident in pop singer Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom, PNP spokesman Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said Tuesday..

“Normally what we do is we inform the people because if they are well informed they will be more alert,” he said.

He said PNP is ready for international concerts and urged organizers to coordinate with them as early as possible for better security measures.

Grande suspended her concert tour after the bombing where 22 people died and 59 people were injured. Alanna Ambi/DMS