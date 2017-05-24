Four policemen were arrested in an entrapment operation while seven cops remain at large in the city of Malabon early Monday morning.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Kimberly Molitas, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) spokesperson, said four police operatives from Malabon City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit were arrested for kidnapping and robbery extortion.

Molitas said the entrapment was conducted after a family member of the victims reported their kidnapping activity.

“In line with the ongoing internal cleansing in NPD and the whole PNP, joint teams of the Northern Police District and the PNP Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF), AKG; Malabon City Police Station; and Highway Patrol Group conducted entrapment operations against operatives of MCPS-DEU which resulted in the arrest of four police officers and the identity of seven others after a family member of their arrested victim reported the kidnapping with the demand of two million pesos,” she said.

According to her relatives, the victim identified as alyas Norma, 53, was taken by 10 people (wearing bonnets) from her residence in Munoz, Quezon City at around 8pm last Saturday.

“She was brought and detained at office of DEU,MCPS, striped of her personal belongings like the set of jewelries and gadgets (Iphone 7 and laptop) and six thousand pesos (P6,000); and the group allegedly demanded five million pesos (P5,000,000) in exchange for her liberty,” Molitas said citing the statement of the victim.

“The group also called alyas Raymond, a detainee of the Medium Security Prison in Muntinlupa for the case of carnapping and allegedly the boyfriend of alyas Norma and demanded for two million pesos in exchange of the liberty of alyas Norma,” she added

Molitas said the suspects instigated the victim “to transact with her Chinese contact for one kilo of shabu which was pick-up in a hotel in Novaliches, Quezon City.”

She said the DEU operatives allegedly received one kilo of shabu promised by alyas Raymond at the hotel in Quezon City on Sunday.

“However, the cops did not release alyas Norma and still demanded one million pesos that supposed to happen in Malabon City Square Mall on Sunday night but did not push through; instead the group decided to file a case against the victim and used the instigated Shabu as evidence against her then brought alyas Norma at Tondo Medical Center for medical and physical examination,” Molitas said.

She noted that Northern Police District Director and the CITF Commander has been in constant coordination for the rescue of the victim and the eventual arrest of the perpetrators.

“The four policemen were immediately relieved from their post, disarmed of their respective service pistol, police ID and badge,” Molitas said.

“PCSupt. Roberto Fajardo has also ordered the relief of all DEU personnel and the conduct of administrative proceedings and filling of all criminal cases,” she said.

“Whereas, investigation and possible police operation are being undertaken for the other members of DEU, MCPS who are at large,” she added.

Molitas said Fajardo assured he will not tolerate illegal activities of policemen.

“We are bringing these records out so that hopefully the public may be encouraged to help us identify further those who are the undesirable policemen in their communities so that we can institute proper action against them, the support of the public is paramount in reporting erring policemen as partners in cleansing our ranks,” Fajardo added.

In a statement, NCRPO Director Oscar Albayalde expressed his satisfaction for the coordination made by all concerned units which led to the arrest of four police officers and the identification of those who are the subject of follow-up operations.

“I advise those who are at large to surrender and face the accusation against them. Otherwise, to the full extent of the law, we will make sure that arrests will be made in the coming days”, Albayalde added. Robina Asido/DMS