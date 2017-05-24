President Rodrigo Duterte extended on Tuesday his condolences to the families of those who perished in the attack in the city of Manchester.

"Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte sends his deepest sympathies and concern to the families of the dead and wounded in the Manchester incident," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

He said the Philippines is in "solidarity" with Britain in addressing and combating extremism.

The Duterte government also hailed the British police and security forces for the "excellent handling" of the situation.

At least 22 were killed and some 59 others were injured in the alleged suicide attack outside Manchester Arena where the concert of singer Ariana Grande was held Monday night. Celerina Monte/DMS