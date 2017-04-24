まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

4月24日のまにら新聞から

Police officer arrested in entrapment operation

［ 103 words｜2017.4.24｜英字 ］

A Philippine National Police task force on Sunday arrested a police officer in an entrapment operation for robbery and extortion.

The Counter Intelligence Task Force personnel arrested SPO1 Gomercindo Digma around 1:20 in the morning at JP Rizal, Marikina City after he received the marked money from the complainant.

According to Senior Superintendent Graciano Mijares, Digma is a member of San Mateo Police Station.

Digma demanded from the complainant P5,000 to return a sex video he obtained from the complainant's live-in partner who he previously arrested for reckless imprudence.

Criminal and administrative charges are being prepared by the task force for Digma. Ella Dionisio