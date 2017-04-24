Malacanang on Sunday said they welcomed the Liberal Party's statement not to support any impeachment move against President Rodrigo Duterte.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, in a statement, said Duterte is the duly elected leader of the country with no less than 16 million Filipinos voting for him.

"Any act to remove him from office is an attempt to subvert the people’s will," he said.

Abella added "any impeachment process would be counterproductive for the Philippines which has been described to be the fastest growing in Southeast Asia."

“We have to seize the country's economic momentum and not to be derailed by destructive politics,” said Abella.

The statement came after Deputy Speaker Miro Quimbo said about 15 LP members at the House of Representatives came to a consensus they will not support any of impeachment complaints filed against the leaders of the land.

Magdalo Partylist Rep. Gary Alejano filed the impeachment complaint against Duterte at the House of Representatives on March 16.. Oliver Lozano, a loyalist of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, filed an impeachment complaint against Vice President Leni Robredo on March 21. Ella Dionisio/DMS