A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the province of Surigao del Sur Sunday morning.

On its bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the tremor at 021 km north 60 degrees east of Tandag, Surigao del Sur around 9:19 am.

Phivolcs noted the quake, tectonic in origin, has a depth of 020 km.

Initial report also shows that Intensity IV were felt in Tandag, San Miguel,Bayabas and Cagwait, Surgao del Sur; and Talacogon, Agusan del Sur while intensity III in Surigao City and Socorro, Surigao del Norte; also in General Luna, Surigao del Norte.

Intensity II was recorded in Butuan City; HInatuan, Surigao del Sur; Bislig City; and Loreto, Dinagat Island.

The report said based on instrumental intensity, Intensity II was recorded in Bislig, Surigao del Sur and Surigao City while Intensity I in Boronga, Eastern Samar.

With the recorded intensities, Phivolcs noted that there is no expected damaged to properties while aftershocks were anticipated. Ella Dionisio/DMS