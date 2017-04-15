The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) have recorded six persons were injured due to the series of earthquake that hit the province of Batangas early this month.

As of last Thursday, the NDRRMC reported six people injured because of the series of earthquake last April 8.

The report noted that victims from Tingloy, Mabini and Batangas City sustained minor injuries after being hit by fallen or collapsed structure due to the tremor.

The NDRRMC also recorded a total of 3,263 houses that were damage in the province of Batangas, 568 of them were totally destroyed while 2,695 other were partially damaged because of the quakes.

The report also noted that three schools buildings, six hospitals, four churches, two hotels, and 16 government establishments were also damage.

The NDRRMC said the power supply in t6he affected areas were restored as of April 11, while road sections and bridges affected by landslides werepassable as of April 9.

The areas of Tingloy town, Mabini and Batangas City were all placed under state of calamity because of the earthquakes.

The NDRRMC recorded a total of 6,480 families or 28,849 persons were affected by the tremors, of which 5,751 families or 25,204 persons were being served inside the 64 evacuation centers in Batangas.

The report noted affected families returned to their houses during night time and sleep at the evacuation centers at night.

The province of Batangas was hit by series of earthquake early this month. These were the magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Tingloy last April 4, a magnitude 5.6 and magnitude 6 both in Mabini on April 8.

In the magnitude 6 earthquake that hit Wao, Lanao del Sur last Wednesday, the

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) of Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) has not recorded any casualties while the number of partially damaged houses reached to 249.

The OCD ARMM also noted other damaged structures were at least five mosques, and three churches, three school buildings and three other facilities.

A total of 207 families or 1,035 individuals from five barangays of Wao were affected because of the earthquakes. The OCD said persons affected by the quake stay outside their home due to fear of aftershocks. Robina Asido/DMS