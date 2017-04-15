Two alleged members of New People’s Army were killed in an encounter with the military in Agusan Del Sur on Thursday.

Capt. Joe Patrick Martinez, spokesman of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said Friday said the encounter between troops of 26th Infantry battalion and reported members of New People’s Army rebels occurred at the vicinity of Brgy Mahagsay, San Luis town at 3:30pm.

Martinez said troops chanced upon the rebels while responding to a reported prese6nce of armed men who were harassing the community.

“It said that the NPAs are forcibly taking foodstuffs and money from the residents of the said community,” he said.

Martinez said the clash resulted in the death of two rebels and recovery of their war materials.

“After a 30-minute fierce firefight, the NPAs scampered out of the encounter area leaving their dead comrades, one sniper rifle, 50 rounds of M60 ammunition, war materiel, 34 sacks of rice, 10 backpacks which contain personal belongings, and subversive documents,” he said.

Martinez said after the fighting, “Col Cristobal N Zaragoza, 402nd Infantry Brigade Commander ordered the engaged troops to conduct pursuit operation to hunt down the bandits.”

“The 402 Brigade is now coordinating with the concerned local officials for the identification of the two dead NPAs and to provide them decent burial,” he added.

Fighting between the Philippine military and the New People’s Army have been going on for nearly 50 years.

On April 7, the peace panels of the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front, the political arm of the Communist Party of the Philippines, agreed on an interim ceasefire agreement. But it will take effect once ground rules have been approved by both parties. Robina Asido/DMS