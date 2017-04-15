A suspected kidnapper and his companion were arrested in a checkpoint operation of the military and police in Maguindanao on Thursday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, 0said the suspects were on a motorcycle with firearms hidden in a sack when security forces pounced on them in Badak village in General Salipada Pendutan, Maguindanao around noon, April 13.

Encinas said “Captain Rogelio Agustin Jr., the commanding officer of Charlie Company of 33rd Infantry Battalion identified the suspects as Adam Ugalinan, 44, and Pahmodin Adam, 16.”

“The elder Ugalinan is the primary suspect in the kidnapping of Pipao Ang in Mlang Cotabato during the incumbency of former Governor Manny Pinol,” he said.

Encinas said recovered from the suspects were two M1 Garand rifles.

He said the suspects were promptly turned over to the police for filing of appropriate criminal cases

Encinas said “Major General Arnel Dela Vega has directed the troops to remain vigilant due to the threats of violent attacks during the Lenten season.”

He said Dela Vega commended the troops for this accomplishment. Robina Asido/DMS