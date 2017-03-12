BAGUIO CITY ? President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo will make a rare appearance in public at the Philippine Military Academy graduation on Sunday.

Robredo has taken opposite political positions from Duterte, especially on the alleged extrajudicial killings and the burial late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani. She was relieved as head of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council last December.

Duterte, who is guest of honor and speaker of the commencement rites, will hand over the Presidential Saber to Rovi Mairel Valino Martinez of Cabanatuan City. Robredo will will award the Vice-Presidential Saber to salutatorian ? Philip Modestano Viscaya from Ligao City Albay.

The PMA earlier confirmed Robredo’s presence on Sunday.

Sunday’s commencement rites is the first time Duterte will speak at the PMA graduation. But he appeared at the PMA’s yearly alumni homecoming where he was formally adopted as a member of the PMA Alumni Association. He was adopted by PMA class of 1967. DMS