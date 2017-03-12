Three people died and 36 were injured after a vehicular accident in the Kalinga on Saturday morning.

In a radio interview, Inspector Renato Miguel, administration officer of Tabuk City Police, said based on initial report a yellow passenger jeep turned turtle the vicinity of Brgy, Cudal, Tabuk City in Kalinga province around 10 am.

Miguel said based on initial investigation the driver was not able to shift to low gear.

“It lost its balance. That’s why it turned turtle,” he said.

Miguel identified the fatalities as Irene Mayawyaw , Vandam Mayawyaw and Hero Wackisan who all died on the spot.

He said the wounded were rushed to different hospitals.

Miguel said some had serious injuries while most of the victims have minor wounds. Robina Asido/DMS.