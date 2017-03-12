ZAMBOANGA CITY - Abu Sayyaf bandits seized a public school teacher in the island province of Sulu, a military official said Saturday.

Col. Cirilito Sobejana Jr., Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said the victim was Ibrahim Potong, a teacher of Jolo National High School.

Sobejana said Potong was rising his motorcycle on the way home to Maimbung town when he was waylaid by the Abu Sayyaf bandits on Friday afternoon.

Sobejana said troops have been deployed to track down Potong.

He said they are coordinating with the victim’s family “to gather more information about Potong.”

With Potong’s abduction, the number of hostages in the hands of the Abu Sayyaf bandits have increased to 32, including 26 foreigners. The hostages are 12 Vietnamese; seven Indonesians; five Malaysians; six Filipinos; a Dutch; and a Korean. DMS.