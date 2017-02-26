Malacanang insists the arrest of Senator Leila De Lima is not a political matter but based on “probable cause” after Vice President Leni Robredo called it a “political harassment”

“We should clarify that first of all, there is really a probable cause, let us clear that her case is criminal and not a political matter,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in an interview in a government radio Saturday.

“So maybe the people like VP Leni should also look at it objectively, as these actions have basis,” he added.

In her statement, Robredo said charges against De Lima arose “from a political agenda and are not the result of an independent, unbiased legal process.”

“I think they (De Lima’s allies) should face the fact and realize that Ms. De Lima is being brought to court for criminal reasons and not for political reasons,” Abella said.

De Lima who is detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center, was arrested by police personnel on Friday.

De Lima was visited by the Commission on Human Right Chairman Chito Gascon on Saturday morning.

In a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Gascon said he visited the senator from 10:30 am to 11:45 am.

“She was well and in good spirits... I asked about her health and she mentioned that while she had slight high blood pressure yesterday at the time she was taken into custody that it has since normalized... under the circumstances, she was doing ok," Gascon said.

Gascon said De Lima criticized the immediate issuance of her arrest warrant.

“She decried the haste in the issuance of the search warrant as there were already pending motions to quash as well as a scheduled hearing on them...,” Gascon said.

“She expressed confidence in the strength of her lawyer’s defense and hopes that the appropriate courts would see value on the legal arguments that would be presented in order to issue effective remedies or reliefs in her case…,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS