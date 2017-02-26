Two government troops were wounded while two members of an armed group were arrested in an hour-long anti-drug operation where 70 to 80 grams of shabu worth half a million were recovered in Maguinadanao Saturday morning.

Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc, commander of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion, said they had an operation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) when they encountered around armed lawless elements in the vicinity of Brgy. Lipao, Datu Paglas at 7:46 am.

He said the operation is part of the “Army’s support to anti-illegal drugs operations of the government that is spearheaded by PDEA.”

Cabunoc said one officer and one enlisted personnel were wounded. He said government forces were able to arrest two suspects who were wounded.

Cabunoc said the soldiers recovered one M16A1 rifle and various drug paraphernalias. Robina Asido/DMS