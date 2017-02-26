Former President Benigno Aquino III led at least 1,000 persons who celebrated the 31 st anniversary of the EDSA People’s Power Revolution at Edsa, police said

As of Saturday evening, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) spokesperson Chief Inspector Kimberly Molitas said 1,800 were at the EDSA People’s Power monument.

In an ambush interview, Aquino denies accusations the Liberal Party is behind the destabilization plot against President Rodrigo Duterte.

“We offered help and now we want to destabilize? That is foolishness,” Aquino said. “We want continuity.”

“I told his people we are not looking for a fight. We want to accomplish all the things we worked hard for,” he said in a separate interview.

Aquino, who wore black instead of his usual yellow said for a long time the Edsa People Power Anniversary was a celebration. “Now, I think there is something that needs to be done aside from remembering,” he said.

"Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it," he added, quoting philosopher George Santayana.

Aquino said after the arrest of Senator Leila de Lima, his former justice secretary, on drug charges, there is a “disconnect”.

He said he called up de Lima on Friday and was happy “that she in high spirits.’ “I believe that during trial, Leila and her lawyers will expose the truth,” said Aquino.

Aquino’s mother, the late Corazon Aquino assumed the presidency after strongman Ferdinand Marcos and his cohorts fled in 1986 after 21 years in power.

Among personalities there were Vice President Leni Robredo, Senators Franklin Drilon, Francis Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros and Bam Aquino.

Robredo gave a statement and did not allow interviews. “Thirty-one years ago, we were united in fighting the violence that happened here and we hope we will never forget the power really resides in the people,” she said.

Groups participating were the Association of Major Religious Superiors in the Philippines (AMRSP), Magdalo, Partido Manggagawa (PM), Lilos Maralita (KM), Kilusang Makabansang Ekonomiya (KME), Akbayan and others.

In a statement, Bonifacio Ilagan, CARMMA ( Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses To Malacanang) spokesperson, said their group joined “to pay tribute to the people who stood against the Marcos dictatorship in various avenues of public opinion, in the sanctuaries of solidarity, in the streets of protest, and in the armed resistance in the countryside.”

“The lessons of EDSA live on to this day, when we opposed the burial of Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, and when we kept vigil against the political rehabilitation of the Marcoses,” he said.

“We must continue fighting for justice and recognition for the martial law victims, for this should serve to warn fascists and perpetrators of human rights violations of the inevitable verdict of history,” he added.

At the Luneta, around 3,500 supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte gathered for the prayer vigil and concert rally at Quirino Grandstand in Luneta as of 5pm, police said.

Some supporters were showing banners reading “Yes to peace, no to destabilization” while others gave free t-shirts marked:“No to drugs, yes to federalism”.

Molitas said around 200 pro-Marcos protesters gathered in front of the gate of the Libingan ng mga Bayani. Robina Asido/DMS