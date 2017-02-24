Two TC-90 aircraft from Japan are expected to arrive at Sangley Point on March 27, Philippine Navy Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado said Thursday.

Captain Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the planes will be flown by the Japanese pilots.

Lincuna said the planes will be welcomed by Mercado and other military officials as well as Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Lincuna also emphasized the importance of the arrival of the additional air assets.

“First our humanitarian assistance and disaster response, for in case of calamity then (we can use it on) rapid assessment of affected areas, it is also capable for limited cargoes and limited personnel lift then for maritime use, that is the surveillance and on reconnaissance,” he said.

“It will boost our capability on aerial reconnaissance, maritime aerial reconnaissance,” he added.

Mercado said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun “three Tc-90s will be delivered in the latter part of the year.”

The agreement for the lease of five Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) TC-90 aircraft was signed between Japan and Philippines last year.

In a previous interview, Defense Undersecretary for finance, munitions, materiel and modernization Raymundo Elefante said the Philippine will rent each of the first four aircraft for $7,000 for per year and $200 for the fifth unit or a total of $28,200 for all the five TC-90s. Robina Asido/DMS