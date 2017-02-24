A alleged high-ranking leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) was arrested in a military operation in Batangas last Tuesday.

1Lt. Xy-zon Meneses, Public Affairs Officer of the 2 nd Infantry Battlation, said a section of troops of 730th Combat Group, Philippine Airforce, under the operational control of 202nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, were conducting combat operation at Brgy. Munting Indang, Nasugbu when it stopped a male around 3 am.

“The troops noticed a roll of detonating cord, which is an explosive part or component, protruding from the unzipped part of the belt bag that the subject was wearing. When asked why he is in a possession of an explosive detonating cord, instead of answering, he turned his back and tried to escape,” Meneses said.

Meneses said the troops turned over the suspect to the custody of Nasugbu Munucipal Police Station in Batangas at around 5:30 am for proper disposition and investigation.

He noted that while at the police station and during booking, authorities found out the suspects’ real name is Ernesto Samarita alyas Mel, said to hold various position on the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee (STRPC).

His position includes being the head of regional finance of STRPC and alternative Central Committee member operating in Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, and Central Quezon.

Meneses said after further verification, “it was also found out that Samarita is third highest in the Komiteng Rehiyon Timog Katagalugan and headed the tactical center of the 2nd Congress of the Komiteng Sentral held in Mindanao in January 2017.”

“He is also believed to be an alternate member of the central committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS