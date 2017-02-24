Stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday as the Philippine Stock Exchange index settled 31.11 points up to end at 7, 335.56 points.

The broader market was mixed with 92 gainers and 82 losers while 51 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.37 billion shares valued at P7.28 billion from Wednesday’s 1.07 billion worth P7.25 billion. Foreign buying amounted to P4.59 billion while foreign selling was P3.74 billion.

The peso ended at P50.225 against the US dollar from Wednesday’s P50.23 at the Philippine Dealing System. The currency remained at 10-year lows. DMS