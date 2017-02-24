Malacanang said on Thursday calling President Rodrigo Duterte as the "new Macoy," referring to dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is uncalled for.

In a news report, former Senator Rene Saguisag called Duterte as a “new Macoy” after the Palace decided to have a simple and quiet commemoration of the bloodless People Power Revolution in 1986.

"The President is the new Macoy, you know, I think, the comparison is too broad and uncalled for," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a press briefing.

But he added Saguisag apparently made the statement because of his "emotional ties" to what happened during the martial law years.

He denied the Palace was downgrading the commemoration of the 31st Edsa People Power uprising, which ousted Marcos from office and catapulted late Corazon Aquino to power.

"I’m just saying that he (Saguisag) also feels very strongly and perhaps he wants it to be celebrated in a more grandiose way," he said.

Duterte would not attend the commemoration of the People Power Revolution to be held in Camp Aguinaldo on Friday. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea will be the one to lead the celebration. Celerina Monte/DMS