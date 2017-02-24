Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Thursday claimed high-profile inmates who implicated Senator Leila de Lima in the illegal drug trade inside New Bilibid Prison have been offered P100 million to recanting their testimonies against her.

Aguirre said the offer was made by a former senator and an incumbent congressman of the Liberal Party to convince the eight inmates detained at the Armed Forces of the Philippines custodial center in Camp Aguinaldo.

“It was made by a former senator and an incumbent congressman of the Liberal Party in the province of Laguna. The inmates were told they have to recant before February 25, 2017,” Aguirre said, in an ambush interview.

Aguirre did not name the lawmaker, but vowed to investigate the ffer that was rejected by the inmates.

“This is tampering of the highest level. We are taking the matter very seriously and we will go after those who are responsible," Aguirre said.

He said two politicians who made the offer could be charged because "that it is illegal, that is immoral , that is a crime."

Based on information, Aguirre said the offer first was made to inmates through a phone call last Wednesday afternoon.

“The second offer was made through (former Police Inspector Clarence) Dongail, another inmate incarcerated at the AFP Custodial Center this (Thursday) morning. In both instances, the inmates said no,” he stressed.

Aguirre said the bribe offer was made in a mobile phone conversation on loud speaker.

Asked for the significance of the Feb.25 deadline in the offer, Aguirre reiterated the information they received about a concerted effort to gather mass support for the gathering of critics of the Duterte administration in 31st anniversary of the 1986 EDSA People Power revolution.

Among inmates who testified against De Lima are Herbert Colanggo, Engelberto Ace?as Dureno, Vicente Sy, Jojo Baligad and Wu Tuan Yuan or Peter Co.

They have been excluded in the drug charges filed by the justice department against De Lima and several before the Muntinlupa regional trial courts. DMS