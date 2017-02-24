Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez confirmed on Thursday Chinese Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng cancelled his trip to Manila this week.

"Dates moved only due to their internal meetings in China," Lopez said in a text message when asked of the reported cancellation of Gao's visit here.

He said the trip might take place by "first week of March."

There were reports that the Chinese official made a last minute cancellation of the trip after Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. made a strong statement against China's "militarization" on its manmade islands in the disputed South China Sea.

When asked why Gao decided not to push with the visit which was Thursday, Yasay told reporters to just ask Lopez.

Gao reportedly would have a huge delegation, including Chinese businessmen, and about 40 business agreements were to be signed.

Lopez said there were some deals to be inked.

"I don’t have total number of deals. But there will be signings," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS