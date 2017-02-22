Only 53 policemen boarded the C130 aircraft bound to Mindanao or less than half of the number , the spokesman of the Philippine National Police said Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said “the 53 who boarded today, were following the order of the command. Those who failed to report, it only shows their defiance.”

Carlos said more than 200 erring policemen were supposed to board the C130 aircraft going to Mindanao where they will initially be assigned to provide support for Basilan Provincial Police Office.

Carlos said the policemen who defy the order of PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa and President Rodrigo Duterte to be reassigned in Basilan will face additional administrative charges.

“The statement made by the regional director NCRPO (National Capitol Region Police Office), additional cases will be filed to those who did not report today and they will face additional administrative charges,” Carlos said.

“First, they will be marked absent without official leave (AWOL), second, they will be charged again for defiance to the lawful order of the commander in chief,” he added.

Carlos clarified 40 policemen who failed to report will be exempted as they were required to attend court hearings. Robina Asido/DMS