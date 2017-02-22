The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a second writ of amparo with protection order on the family of an alleged drug pusher who was killed in the government’s all-out war on illegal drugs.

In its en banc session, the SC granted the plea for writ of amparo and temporary protection order sought by Christina Macandog-Gonzales, widow of Joselito Gonzales who died of multiple gunshot wounds on July 2016 in Antipolo City. Gonzales’ family is covered by the temporary protection order.

Named respondents in the petition were Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sue?o, Philippine National Police Director-General Ronald Dela Rosa, Chief Superintendent Valfrie Tabian, Senior Superintendent Adriano Enong, Superintendent Simnar Semacio Gran, Inspector Dogwe, Allen Cadag, Mark Riel Canilon, and several John Does from the Antipolo City Police Station (CPS) Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Force (PNP AIDSOTF) and Provincial Special Operating Unit Team.

The high court ordered respondents from entering within a radius of one kilometer from the petitioner’s residence and work.

The SC remanded the case to the Court of Appeals for hearing and the respondents were given five working days to make a verified return.

The appellate court has been given 10 days after the hearing to issue a ruling.

The Supreme Court issued the first writ of amparo and protection order in favor a survivor and relatives of a tokhang operation in Payatas, Quezon City last February DMS