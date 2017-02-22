The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is confident they can rescue a German kidnap victim before a February 26 deadline for his execution.

“We are still confident. The chief of staff says we are still confident that we will be able to do it, like what we are saying as long as he is alive there is hope. We do not stop. We want to emphasize there might be times that it seems quit, lull but that doesn’t seem to be, that is not the case on the ground,” Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief told reporters Tuesday.

“So like what the saying said, hopes spring eternal,” Arevalo added.

In a recent video posted on social media, German kidnap victim Jurgen Kantner said his abductors are demanding a 30 million peso ransom.

Kanter said the Abu Sayyaf threaten to execute him if no ransom is paid before 3 pm of February 26.

Kantner was with his companion Sebine Isle Merz when he was abducted by the terrorist group last year. Merz was later found dead inside their yacht in Sulu.

Arevalo said based on their latest record the ASG is holding a total of 33 kidnap victims, with 26 of them foreigners. Robina Asido/DMS