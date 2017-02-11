Two members of Abu Sayyaf Group, including their leader, were killed while another was captured in a law enforcement operation by police and military in the province of Tawi-tawi on Thursday, a military spokesperson said Friday.

Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay said the slain terrorist as Mahdi Abdurahman and Aljini Mundok alyas Ninok Sappari, an Abu Sayyaf leader.

“The operation was initially conducted at the Almari Beach Resort in Barangay Pahut, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi where the two are said to be staying while looking and eyeing possible kidnap victims from the said resort but were however reported by a concerned civilian after suspecting their movements,” Petinglay said.

Petinglay said during the pursuit operation Abdurahman was killed past noon while Sappari, who appeared to have blood stains in his tracks, was neutralized around 9:30 pm of the same night.

Petinglay said Sappari led the ASG Lucky 9 group of Sulu which perpetrated assassinations of military personnel. “The group was also engaged lately on kidnapping of locals in Sulu and Tawi-Tawi,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS