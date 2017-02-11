まにら新聞ウェブ

マニラ
29度-21度
両替レート
1万円=P4,475
$100=P4,975

2月11日のまにら新聞から

Two alleged NPAs arrested for involvement in burning two Philex mining trucks

［ 106 words｜2017.2.11｜英字 ］

Two suspected New People’s Army members were arrested following the burning incident of two Philex Mining trucks in Benguet province on Thursday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines Public Affairs chief, said based on initial report around 60 members of NPA burned two Volvo trucks owned by Philex Mining Corp. at the vicinity of Sitio Tapak Brgy. Ampucao, Itogon, Benguet around 7:30 am.

“Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) deployed two MG520 helicopters to support the operations of 503rd Brigade in Itogon, Benguet,” he said.

Arevalo said the suspected NPAs were captured during pursuit operation by the military around 9 am of the same day. Robina Asido/DMS