Two suspected New People’s Army members were arrested following the burning incident of two Philex Mining trucks in Benguet province on Thursday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines Public Affairs chief, said based on initial report around 60 members of NPA burned two Volvo trucks owned by Philex Mining Corp. at the vicinity of Sitio Tapak Brgy. Ampucao, Itogon, Benguet around 7:30 am.

“Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) deployed two MG520 helicopters to support the operations of 503rd Brigade in Itogon, Benguet,” he said.

Arevalo said the suspected NPAs were captured during pursuit operation by the military around 9 am of the same day. Robina Asido/DMS