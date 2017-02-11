President Rodrigo Duterte has issued an executive order strengthening the fight against illegal gambling.

Under Executive Order No. 13 issued on February 2, Duterte ordered the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies to "intensify the fight" against illegal gambling, in coordination with concerned agencies such as the Department of Justice, Department of Interior and Local Government and the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

"The same law enforcement agencies are further directed to coordinate and promptly act on request of gambling regulatory authorities to investigate and put a stop to illegal gambling activities in their respective jurisdictions," the EO read.

The Philippine government toughened its drive against illegal gambling after a raid uncovered hundreds of allegedly overstaying Chinese were working at a casino in Pampanga last year. The casino operator fled and his license to operate has been revoked by authorities.

The EO said all gambling activities, and activities and services directly or indirectly related to or in support of such gambling activities, conducted beyond the territorial jurisdiction of the government authority which issued the license, shall be dealt with as illegal gambling.

The EO also clarified the jurisdiction and authority of concerned agencies in regulating and licensing of gambling and online gaming facilities.

The Office of the President, through its duly authorized representative, shall exercise oversight in the implementation of the Order.

All government agencies and authorities, such as the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan, Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Bureau of Immgiration, Bureau of Customs, Anti-Money Laundering Council, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Information and Communcaition Technology, and the Philippine Economic zone Authority, were also directed to fully cooeprate with and lend their assistance to the OP or its duly authorized representative in the performance of the task and functions.

Pagcor, CEZA, AFAB, APECO and other similar regulatory entitities, in coordination with the relevant law enforcement agencies, shall submit to the OP a consolidated report on the progress of the fight against illegal gambling in their respective jurisdictions, within six months from the effective date of the Order and every six months thereafter. Celerina Monte/DMS