At least three people died due to massive flooding brought by continuous rain from low pressure area in Caraga Region, Office of the Civil Defense said on Sunday.

OCD identified the fatalities as Archie Jayuma, 22, from Sibagat, Agusan del Sur; Estrella Panes Perpas, 86, from Butuan City; and Rogelio Nura Puyales, 44, from Surigao del Sur.

Two people from Surigao del Sur were reported injured.

OCD reported that a total of 11,170 families or 52,341 individuals were evacuated in 160 evacuation centers in Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

A total of 70,201 families or 284,366 individuals were still affected by massive flooding in the region.

Damage to agriculture, including crops, livestock and poultry, has reached around P8.2 million, for infrastructure, P173.24 million.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development provided a total of P10.7 million worth of assistance to the affected families in the region.

As of 5pm Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the low pressure area was last spotted at 140 kilometers east southeast of General Santos City while the tail-end of a cold front was affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will also be experienced over Mindanao. Ella Dionisio/DMS