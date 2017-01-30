The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed on Sunday that an Indonesian terror suspect was one of the 15 reported killed during an airstrike by the military in Lanao Del Sur Wednesday evening.

Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon was also one of the seven terrorists who were wounded in the operation, AFP Public Affairs Office chief Colonel Edgard Arevalo in a text message.

Hapilon was reportedly "severely wounded," he said.

The Indonesian terror suspect who was one among those killed was identified as "Mohisen," he said.

AFP chief of staff Eduardo Ano said it is too early to rejoice the initial success of the administration's fight against terrorist groups.

"It is too early to rejoice but I consider this initial success a significant gain in the campaign to defeat the terror groups in Western Mindanao by the end of June 2017 as desired by the President and Commander-in-Chief Rodrigo Duterte," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS