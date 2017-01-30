The Philippine National Police has suspended the permit to carry firearms outside residence in the cities of Pasay and Paranaque as part of the security measures for the Miss Universe pageant coronation day.

Chief Inspector Kimberly Molitas, spokesperson of the PNP-National Capital Region, said suspension has taken effect from June 29 until midnight of January 30.

“Only the PNP, AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and other law enforcement agencies performing official duty wearing agency prescribed uniform are allowed to carry their firearms,” she said.

Molitas said checkpoints would also be set up as deemed necessary by the ground commanders.

The 65th Miss Universe pageant coronation day will be held on January 30, starting 8am (Manila time) at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Eighty-six candidates vie for the Miss Universe title. DMS