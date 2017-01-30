The Philippines respects the policy of the United States barring refugees and citizens of seven Muslim countries, an official said on Sunday.

"In the first place, we respect the policy of the United States of America if they have prohibitions or they would be banning people from entering their country because that is their right," said Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Ana Maria Paz Banaag over a state-run radio station.

She said the US issues visas to those who are qualified to enter their country.

But in the meantime, Banaag said the government is waiting for the report from the Philippine Embassy in Washington regarding the parameters of US President Donald Trump's policy.

Asked on how the government will assist local travelers who will be barred from flight to US, Banaag said they will let the Department of Foreign Affairs negotiate on the matter.

"We would respect whatever the regulations of the embassy or the US on that matter," she added.

Trump has issued an executive order closing America's borders to refugees and temporarily suspending immigration from seven Muslim countries, such as Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The US leader said he wants to ensure that his country is not admitting individuals who are the very threats of its soldiers fighting overseas. Ella Dionisio/DMS