まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
29度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P4,290
$100=P4,950

1月28日のまにら新聞から

Policemen in video shown in Senate hearing ordered relieved

［ 149 words｜2017.1.28｜英字 ］

The policemen who were shown on a video allegedly planting illegal drugs during a raid at an office at a Senate hearing on Thursday were ordered relieved by Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa

"The PNP chief has already ordered for an investigation and relieved the people involved," Director Oscar Albayalde, head of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said in a press conference in Camp Crame.

Albayalde said these 10 policemen belong to a Special Operations Task Group at the NCRPO. He did not name them.

Albayalde said the officers were sent to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU). .

Senator Panfilo Lacson, during a hearing on the killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, showed a clip from a closed-circuit television camera taken last Oct. 26.

Albayalde said the relief of the policemen is “to pave the way for due

process and impartial investigation”:.DMS