The policemen who were shown on a video allegedly planting illegal drugs during a raid at an office at a Senate hearing on Thursday were ordered relieved by Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa

"The PNP chief has already ordered for an investigation and relieved the people involved," Director Oscar Albayalde, head of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said in a press conference in Camp Crame.

Albayalde said these 10 policemen belong to a Special Operations Task Group at the NCRPO. He did not name them.

Albayalde said the officers were sent to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU). .

Senator Panfilo Lacson, during a hearing on the killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, showed a clip from a closed-circuit television camera taken last Oct. 26.

Albayalde said the relief of the policemen is “to pave the way for due

process and impartial investigation”:.DMS