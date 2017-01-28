Police and military forces arrested an alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf which kidnapped 21 tourists from Sipadan 16 years ago in a raid in Barangay Cawit, Zamboanga City Friday.

Superintendent Rogelio Alabata, regional police spokesman, said Faizal Jaafar alyas Jaafar Mundi or Abu Jaafar.was captured during a law enforcement operation at the vicinity of Barangay Cawit, Zamboanga City.

He said the suspect was captured by virtue of a warrant of arrest for 87 counts of kidnapping and serious illegal detention in relation to Sipadan kidnapping incident. He is also facing charges of murder and illegal possession of firearms.

“Arrested ASG member is presently detained at Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 9 for proper disposition before turn-over to the issuing court,” Alabata said.

Ten Europeans, nine Malaysians and two Filipinos were abducted from the Sipadan dive resort off Sabah and brought to Sulu by the Abu Sayyaf. Robina Asido/DMS