President Rodrigo Duterte underscored on Friday the Chinese contribution to the Philippine culture and economy as he expressed his best wishes on their celebration of the Chinese New Year on January 28.

"Each beginning signals new chances and vast opportunities for change -- and change can mean forward, move, a rising, or a leap towards a better station, a steady ground, a reason to be grateful for and proud of the gift of life, and the fulfillment of our aspirations," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, reading Duterte's message during the press briefing.

"To everyone else who believes in the miracle of beginnings and who makes a choice for hope against fear, my best wishes on this auspicious season of the Chinese New Year," he said.

Duterte said his administration shares the joys and hopes of "our Chinese friends and Chinese - Filipinos who have found a root and reason for staying in the country."

He said the Chinese have enriched the Filipino culture and history on their own.

"They’ve contributed to the economy by trade and investments and their cuisine has been dearly familiar to many family homes, Filipino homes," he added.

Most billionaires in the Philippines as reported by Forbes Magazine are Filipino-Chinese.

"The philosophy and attitude in life are a wellspring of practical lessons that all of us, regardless of nationality, can learn from," Duterte said.

"May all of us develop a more profound appreciation of our heritage as two distinct yet intertwined peoples. And further fortify the goodwill that we have shared over the years," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS