An alleged drug queen and two others were caught red-handed selling shabu to a poseur-buyer in Iligan City on Wednesday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said in a statement.

Lovely Macalbe Impal is tagged by confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa as his supplier. She surrendered to the Philippine National Police on December 5 to give her statement but was allowed to leave on December 16 as charges were filed against her.

PDEA Director General Isidro Lape?a said around noon Impal, alias Lovely Rasuman, with cohorts Farina Paran Rato and Alvin Macalanggan Pamlian, were arrested by combined operatives of PDEA Regional Office 10 under the direct supervision of Director Adrian Alvari?o, PDEA Intelligence and Investigation under Director Randy Pedroso, Iligan City police and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Intelligence Unit, following an entrapment operation in Barangay Pala-o, Iligan City.

Confiscated from them were 12 plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, weighing around 110 grams, with an estimated street value of P600,000.

During a Senate probe in December, Espinosa said Impal was introduced to him by slain drug lord Jeffrey Diaz, alias Jaguar and became one his drug suppliers in Eastern Visayas.

Impal, Rato and Pamlian will be facing charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

They are presently detained at the regional PDEA jail facility in Cagayan De Oro City. DMS