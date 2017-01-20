ZAMBOANGA CITY Government forces rescued on Thursday two Filipino hostages from the Abu Sayyaf Group in the province of Sulu.

Rescued were Dolcesimo Almires and Estaban Janamjam, according to the military’s Joint Task Force Sulu (JTFS).

The task force reported Almirez and Janamjam were rescued around 9:15 a.m. Thursday in Barangay Tagbak, Indanan, Sulu.

The task force said the kidnap victims were recovered while they were being transported by two Abu Sayyaf bandits to the municipality of Parang.

The duo were taken to the headquarters of the JTFS in Barangay Bus-bus, Jolo for medical check-up and debriefing.

Almirez and Janamjam told the task force they were kidnapped on October 25, 2016 in the seawaters of Pangutaran, an island municipality of Sulu.

They said they were held by the group of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Jaber Susukan in Barangay Lumapid, Talipao municipality.

The rescue of the two brought the number of hostages to 23 at the hands of the Abu Sayyaf.

They are a Dutchman; a German; four Indonesians; five Malaysians; six Vietnamese; and, six Filipinos. DMS