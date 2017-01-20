The health department is eyeing “peer pressure” to combat the rising number of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases among the youth.

“We will have the peers. The youth will become the advocates (versus HIV) to their classmates and friends,” said Ubial. She made the reply when asked what the health department would do if the Department of Education (DepEd) does not agree to have condoms distributed in schools.

It is more difficult to educate the youth about this, she added.

“Distributing condoms is easy. Educating them is difficult. Our main strategy is information and education for the youth,” said Ubial.

Late last year, Ubial said the health department is planning to distribute condoms in schools as part of its “business unusual” strategy versus the HIV epidemic among the youth.

The education department has expressed openness to the health department proposal but has yet to approve this.

Ubial said they will continue to coordinate with the DepEd with regards to possible guidelines of the proposed program.

“Our talks with the DepEd is a continuing process. There is no deadline. This is a work in progress,” said Ubial.

Ubial said they are looking at how to engage parents and teachers in the fight versus HIV spread. DMS