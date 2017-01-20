The death toll due to floods caused by the tailend of a cold front and a low pressure area in Visayas and Mindanao has reached 18, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Thursday.

“What we can confirm is that we have received reports of 18 fatalities,” said Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson.

Based on reports, the biggest number of casualties were in Zamboanga del Norte which recorded nine deaths, said Marasigan.

“They probably were surprised by the constant rains which came from the tailend of a cold front and low pressure area,” added Marasigan, referring to Zamboanga del Norte. “We will have to see what happened there.”

Three deaths were recorded in Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City and one fatality was reported in Cebu, Bukidnon and Misamis Occidental.

The Office of Civil Defense said the fatalities were Lee Ann Denise Bayron, 5; Bryan Zurc Bayron, 3; Christine Etam, 7; and Rene Lidama Tugunan, 24; Jeffrey Gantiao, 35; Pepe Randes, 57; Victoriana Gatina, 70, all from Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte; Domindaor Meraveles, 80 from Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte; and Joemar Rivera, 14 from Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte.

The other fatalities were Kian Angelo Moteseno, 10 of Opol, Misamis Oriental; Nilo Quiloman, 56 and James Chan, 3 of Gingoog City; Ai-Ai Balode, 22 of San Fernando Bukidnon; Reny Boy Cabido, 14; Vergilio Turno, 77 of Cagayan de Oro and Florentino Lapat, 71 from Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Oriental.

Aileen Rose Paquit, 5 of Naga City, was also reported by the civil defense office.

Marasigan said the NDRRMC received reports four were missing. Two were in Cebu, one from Zamboanga del Norte and one in Missamis Occidental. One person from Zamboanga del Norte was reported found.

She said three were injured in Cagayaan de Oro City.

Marasigan said their regional disaster risk reduction council has placed their areas under red alert status due to flood.

“All the provinces in Caraga, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Siargao, Dinagat Island, have flooded areas,” she said.

“There are evacuees but we do not have exact numbers. We have initial figure of around 625 families evacuated in Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Norte. These are initial figures as ythe evacuation continues,” she added.

State weather forecaster Robb Gile said heavy rainfall warning was raised over the provinces of Visayas and Mindanao.

“Yellow (rainfall warning) in Leyte, Eastern Samar, Samar that will last until 6 pm, Orange in Camiguin, Missamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, lanao del Sur until 7 pm and Red in Bohol and Southern Leyte in Visayas until 8 pm, as well as in Bukidnon, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Island, Siargao Island, Agusan del Norte and Agusan Del Sur in Mindanao until 7 pm,” he said. Robina Asido, Ella Dionisio/DMS