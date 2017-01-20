President Rodrigo Duterte hit the Catholic Church anew on Thursday, saying it has no “moral ascendancy” to criticize his administration on his war on drugs that resulted in the death of thousands who were allegedly involved.

In a speech during the oath taking ceremony of the newly-promoted police officials, Duterte said there were instances, particularly those cited in a a book entitled "Altar of Secrets," regarding scandals involving some priests.

"What is your moral ascendancy in the Philippines? Religion? What is the meaning of it. You're not helping," he said, adding there were priests who even had wives.

Instead of criticizing alleged extrajudicial killings of suspected drug personalities, Duterte said the Catholic Church should preach about the bad effect of illegal drugs.

"You are counting money instead of going around the neighborhoods explaining to the people why they should not be in that (drg) industry because they will die. Now you want to end killings? All you have to do is to preach because of of the people here are Catholics," Duterte said.

In front of different churches, there were large tarpaulins stating "Don't kill."

Over 6,000 people have been killed in the government's war against illegal drugs since Duterte assumed office in June 30 2016. Celerina Monte/DMS