Malacanang on Sunday assured that the two former Immigration officials accused of multi-million peso extortion from a Chinese gambling tycoon will be held accountable if investigation warrants the filing of charges against them.

In an interview over dzRB Radyo ng Bayan, Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Ana Marie Banaag said the dismissal of Immigration Deputy Commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles from service will not save them from legal liability.

The two former officials were Duterte's law school fraternity brothers.

"If and when findings of the investigating team would say that there is probable cause to file criminal charges against them, then they (investigators) would be filing criminal charges also," she said.

Banaag said the President would not spare his fraternity brothers, colleagues and even his family if they would engage in corruption.

Duterte announced last Saturday the dismissal of Argoniso and Robles, who were accused of extorting P50 million from gambling tycoon Jack Lam, who allegedly resorted to bribery to secure the release of thousands of undocumented Chinese nationals who worked at the casino of the Fontana Leisure Park and Casino in Pampanga, which he had operated.

The Department of Justice is now conducting an investigation into the alleged extortion incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS