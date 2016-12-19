The Metro Manila police are barred from taking a break this Christmas season to ensure the security of the public, official said on Sunday.

National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde announced the "No Break Policy" following a briefing with his five District Director's on Sunday.

"This is to ensure the security of the public this holiday season," he said in a statement.

In a radio interview, Albayalde said policemen are not allowed to take the holiday break unlike the previous years.

"We will not give our policemen a break, unlike previous years when half of them have New Year's break and Christmas break," he said.

He advised the public to report to the authorities any untoward incidents.

The police official also requested all the stakeholders to help in campaigning for the safe observance of the Yuletide season. Ella Dionisio/DMS