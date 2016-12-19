President Rodrigo Duterte has asked the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group and other rebel groups to take a break from their activities in order for the country to have a peaceful Christmas.

“I am asking everyone if we can have a peaceful Christmas, maybe we can resume fighting some other day,” Duterte said during a media interview in Western Mindanao Command headquarters on Saturday.

The President greeted everyone, including the Filipino Muslims, as he hoped that they also find peace in their hearts during this Christmas season although it is an occasion being observed by the Christians.

“I'd like to greet everybody, the communists, the Abu Sayyaf, all of them. In behalf of the Filipino people, Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year (to) all," he said.

He clarified that he is not mad with the revolutionary movements since they are driven by their principles.

“What we have in the Philippines is not really a rebellion, it’s the rise of the Moro nationalism,” he said

Asked if he has a message for criminals, Duterte said he will give them a plate of illegal drugs and will let them eat it.

“I will give you one plate of shabu. I will not burn it, I’ll feed it to them,” he said.

Duterte has declared a war against illegal drugs, while he has been pushing for peace negotiations with the Muslim and communist insurgents. As to the Abu Sayyaf, the President earlier said that he was ready to talk with the group. Ella Dionisio/DMS